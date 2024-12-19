Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) A history-sheeter was allegedly beaten to death over an old rivalry in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Mayapuri area on Wednesday, when Kuljeet Rana, a history-sheeter from Chunawad police station, was surrounded by assailants who struck him with sticks and iron rods, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and when his condition deteriorated, he was referred to the PBM Government Hospital in Bikaner.

However, he died on the way to the hospital, police said.

His family members have accused Gurjeet Singh, Navjot Singh, and others in the matter.

The police said there was an old rivalry between Kuljeet and Gurjeet.

Teams have been formed to search for the accused and the matter is under investigation, the police added.

