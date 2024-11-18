Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): A house collapsed in Noida's Bahlolpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, officials said.

The incident was reported near Hanuman Mandir under the Sector 63 police station area.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Defying Curfew Orders, Protesters Lock Front Doors of Several Government Offices in Imphal.

Police and administration officials are present at the spot. A rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited, they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)