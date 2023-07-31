New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius -- normal for this time of the year -- on a humid Monday morning, the weather office said.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity stood at 86 per cent.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Youth Demands Sex From Aunt, Kills Her by Banging Her Head on Wall Over Refusal.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to very light rain. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)