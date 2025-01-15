Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 15 (ANI): The International Kite and Sweet Festival 2025 at Secunderabad's Parade Grounds showcased a spectacular display of diverse kites while visitors enjoyed a wide variety of traditional sweets from all over the country.

The police and government from the Ministry of culture made eloborate arrangements for the International Kite and Sweet festival.

International kite flyers from different countries took part in the kite festival. Likewise, women from across the country come here to sell the unique sweets made with their love and culture.

Speaking to ANI, a tourist from Ontario, Canada said, "I'm from Canada, this is my second time in Hyderabad. I've been flying fights since 35 years. The climate is good 25 degrees, its humid. Back home its minus 10 and very snowy. I always have fun flying kites."

Another tourist from Malaysia said, I've been flying kites since 22 years. This is my first time in Hyderabad. I always visited Ahmedabad to fly kites every year during Pongal and Makar Sankranti. The climate is good but the wind must be strong and consistent for good kite flying.

Large number of people visited the Parade Grounds for this 3 day festival to witness the enormous kites and taste the special sweets.

The government of Telangana has been organising International Kite and Sweet Festival 2025 from January 13-15 2025 at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad.

It was a 3-day festival celebrated with fun and fervor which coincides with Makar Sankranti festival. The festival brings together regional arts, crafts, cuisine and an array of national and international kites.

The Department of Tourism and Culture, Government of Telangana in association with the Culture Language Indian Connections (CLIC Trust) organised the 3-day International Sweet Festival.

The festival takes place each year during the Makar Sankranti. (ANI)

