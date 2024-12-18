Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 18 (ANI): Hyderabad Police have issued instructions to the event organisers ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations and asked them to seek permission from police.

According to a statement released by the Public Relations Officer, Rachakonda Commissionerate, police have asked the event organisers that "All the events must and should obtain permission from the police regardless of whether the event is held indoors or outdoors. All the events of ticketing and non-ticketing, organized in a private place must be permitted by the Police and they should apply for a grant of permission well in advance i.e. at least (12) days before," the release added.

All the entries and main event areas are provided with portable fire extinguishers, and fireballs in addition to adequate water drums and other measures, the release added.

The police asked the organisers that all the exits and escape routes should be notified with large-size signboards.

"Deploy women security guards who are identifiable and brief them properly to take care of women and children. Ensure that Security guards behave politely towards women and others. No liquor should be served to minors as per the Excise Act," the police asked the organisers.

It said that specific cases will be registered against the organizers, including suppliers.

"Separate enclosures should be provided for bachelors and families and see that no bachelors are jumped or scaled to the family and women areas. Ensure proper height for enclosures," it further said.

"Organizers will be purely held responsible for exhibiting decency while dancing acts, indecent gestures, and words. Violations will attract criminal actions," the release added.

The police asked that a strict watch should be ensured from organizers that no use of drugs or Narcotics and Psychotropic substances. "Management should arrange to provide drivers and cabs to the customers who are in inebriated condition as a precautionary measure after the conclusion of the event" (ANI)

