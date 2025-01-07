New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has launched three new certificate programs through its Continuing Education Programme (CEP) in partnership with Team Lease Edtech, to address the increasing demand for specialized skills.

The team included the Chief Financial Officer Programme, the Executive Management Programme in Supply Chain and Operations Analytics, and the Executive Programme in Semiconductor Manufacturing and Technology.

These industry-focused programmes aim to bridge critical skill gaps and enable professionals to excel in their respective fields, fostering India's leadership in the global marketplace.

According to PwC, 77% of companies are prioritizing supply chain agility and resilience in response to disruptions, while EY highlights the growing expectation for CFOs to lead digital transformation and drive business value.

Additionally, the Indian Semiconductor Mission, backed by a $10 billion investment from the government, underscores the critical role of semiconductor manufacturing in India's economic growth. These trends signal an urgent need for advanced upskilling to meet evolving market demands.

The Chief Financial Officer Programme (led by Professor Shveta Singh, PFS Chair Professor and Chair of Finance At The Department Of Management Studies, IIT Delhi) prepares finance professionals for strategic leadership roles, focusing on financial strategy, risk management, and digital integration. Participants will be exposed to hands-on projects and develop expertise in simulations and data analytics tools to drive informed decision-making in dynamic business environments.

The Executive Management Programme in Supply Chain and Operations Analytics (led by Professor Dr Gourav Dwivedi, Programme Coordinator and Assistant Professor, Department Of Management Studies, IIT Delhi) is a specialized course that combines academic excellence with practical industry insights to prepare participants for the challenges of modern supply chain management. Tailored for professionals and aspiring individuals, the program offers cutting-edge tools, data-driven approaches, and strategic frameworks to excel in the dynamic global supply chain landscape. "This program bridges the gap between theory and practice, equipping participants with the analytical skills and strategic knowledge needed to solve real-world supply chain complexities," says Professor Gourav Dwivedi.

The Executive Programme in Semiconductor Manufacturing and Technology (led by Professor Awanish Pandey, Programme Coordinator and Assistant Professor, Optics and Photonics Centre, IIT Delhi) equips participants with essential skills in semiconductor fabrication and process technology. With the global semiconductor market projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, this programme positions learners to contribute to India's growing semiconductor ecosystem.

The programmes will be conducted through live, interactive online sessions in a Direct-to-Device (D2D) format, incorporating industry-relevant case studies and assignments. IIT Delhi has collaborated with TeamLease EdTech as its technology partner to ensure seamless delivery of these courses. Additionally, participants of the Chief Financial Officer Programme and the Executive Programme in Semiconductor Manufacturing and Technology will enjoy a unique opportunity for a two-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi, allowing them to engage directly with the institution's distinguished academic and research ecosystem.

Speaking about the programme launch, Professor Manav Bhatnagar, Head, CEP/QIP/TEQIP, IIT Delhi said "At IIT Delhi's Continuing Education Programme (CEP), our focus is on delivering industry-relevant courses that address the evolving skill demands of the modern workforce. With the launch of these three cutting-edge programmes in Finance, Supply Chain, and Semiconductor Technology, we aim to equip professionals with the advanced capabilities needed to excel in their fields. These programmes are tailored to foster innovation and leadership, aligning with our commitment to driving India's growth across critical sectors."

Speaking about the collaborative launch, Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease EdTech said "We are thrilled to partner with IIT Delhi in launching these transformative certificate programmes. These industry-focused initiatives in Finance, Supply Chain, and Semiconductor Technology reflect our shared vision to empower professionals with cutting-edge skills that drive innovation and growth in critical sectors. Together, we aim to bridge skill gaps and contribute meaningfully to India's global leadership."

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is one of the 23 IITs created to be Centres of Excellence for training, research and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as the College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared an Institution of National Importance under the "Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963" and was renamed as "Indian Institute of Technology Delhi". It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its academic policy, conduct its examinations, and award its degrees.

IIT Delhi is Rank 4 in the Management Category and Rank 2 in the Engineering Category in the NIRF 2024 rankings. Executive education is a vital need for companies to build a culture that promotes newer technologies and solutions and builds a workforce that stays abreast of the rapidly transforming needs in the technological, business and regulatory landscape. Committed to the cause of making quality education accessible to all, IIT Delhi has launched Online Certificate Programmes under eVIDYA@IITD, enabling Virtual and Interactive learning for Driving Youth Advancement @IITD for Indian as well as international participants.

These programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) are designed to cater to the training and development needs of various organisations, industries, society and individual participants at national and international levels with a vision to empower thousands of young learners by imparting high-quality Online Certificate Programmes in cutting-edge areas for their career advancement in different domains of engineering, technology, science, humanities and management.

About TeamLease EdTech TeamLease EdTech is India's leading Learning and Employability solution company. It helps universities launch, run and manage their own Online/ODL Programs, improve the employability of their students through its apprenticeship programs and helps employers build talent supply chains along with improving employee productivity. Through its cloud-hosted, mobile-first, managed services platform, TL Edtech provides a wide range of services - enrollment, learning, upskilling, apprenticeships, student support and assessment - helping customers improve access and learning outcomes. TeamLease EdTech has exclusive partnerships with over 60 of India's largest Universities and Premier Institutions across 16 Indian states, and it trains 7 Lakh students on its platform through 9 Indian languages, works with 1200 corporates in their upskilling/skilling initiatives and manages over 200 degree, diploma, certificate programs. (ANI)

