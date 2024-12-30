Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) Chairman of the board of governors at IIT Kharagpur, T V Narendran, on Monday said the premier institute, which has been the foundation of India's technological excellence, "plays an important role in shaping the next generation of leaders."

Addressing the 70th convocation of the institute, Narendran described IIT Kharagpur as an institution that has been a foundation stone of India's technological and academic excellence for over seven decades.

"As India rises to become a global hub for manufacturing, the world's attention is increasingly focused on our potential as one of the most youthful nations. In this pivotal moment, IIT Kharagpur plays a crucial role in shaping the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers," Narendran, who is also the CEO and managing director of Tata Steel, said.

Narendran also pointed out that the coming decade would be defined by the story of India's rise as the fourth-largest economy in the world, and IIT Kharagpur must continue to be a key player.

"Today, we celebrate not just the academic accomplishments of our graduates, but also the values that define IIT Kharagpur—resilience, innovation, and a deep commitment to societal impact. To plan our path forward, we must adapt to the shifting landscape by strengthening our collaborations with industries, fully embracing cutting-edge technologies, and proactively engaging with the challenges that are reshaping the world," he emphasised.

Narendran highlighted several novel technologies developed by IIT Kharagpur, such as organic waste valorization, bioethanol production, functional genomics in plants, reagent-free rapid screening of anemia using a paper strip and smartphone, and disposable sensor strips for salivary urea detection.

"With sustainable and affordable solutions, IIT Kharagpur will remain at the forefront of innovation, driving progress and ensuring that India's growth story is one of global impact and leadership," he added.

The institute, Narendran noted, is engaged in numerous international and national mission projects, ranks highly in research output, and boasts a vast campus of over 2,200 acres. It comprises 21 academic departments, 11 schools, and 25 centers, including 12 Centers of Excellence and two academies. The institute serves more than 17,000 students, over 770 faculty members, more than 930 staff, and manages around 1,240 projects, he added.

A total of 3,456 degrees were conferred to the class of 2024, including 480 PhD degrees.

Additionally, 13 Distinguished Alumnus Awards, seven Life Fellow Awards, and a Lifetime Achievement Award were presented to individuals for their outstanding contributions to science, academia, education, research, and society.

