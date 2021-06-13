Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): In a landmark decision, the Odisha government has allowed the transgender community to apply for the posts of constables and sub-inspectors in the state police department.

The Odisha Police has issued a notification inviting applications for recruitment of sub-inspectors and constable posts and making trans people eligible to apply for these vacancies.

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board sought online applications from men, women and transgender people for the appointment of 477 sub-inspectors and 244 constables (communication). The application portal will remain open from June 22 to July 15.

Welcoming the decision, Meera Parida Chairman, All Odisha Transgender Welfare Association said: "We thank to the Chief Minister and Home Department for taking this decision towards gender equality and the development of the Transgender Community. This step will not only boost their confidence but will also change the perception of the society towards transgender persons." (ANI)

