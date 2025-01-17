Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 17 (ANI): The Indian Army organised a special musical program at Mughal Garden Achabal in Anantnag district, South Kashmir, aimed at promoting local talent in the region.

The Army organised the event with support from 'Achabal Open Mic,' a music management in Anantnag.

Numerous local singers participated with great enthusiasm, showcasing their artistic skills despite the severe cold.

The event not only highlighted the cultural richness of the region but also provided a platform for young talents to express themselves.

In recognition of their efforts, participants were awarded certificates by the Indian Army, serving to boost their morale and encourage further participation in such initiatives.

The event received widespread appreciation from Kashmiri youth, who saw it as a positive step towards fostering peace and creating employment opportunities in the Valley.

Many locals called for more such events, as they believe that supporting local talent can contribute to both cultural preservation and the development of the region's economy.

Earlier last week, in South Kashmir's Shopian district, the "Heemal Nagrai" Winter Carnival was held.

This event showcased the district's rich cultural heritage while promoting winter sports activities and physical fitness. It brought together local artisans and performers, offering a vibrant platform to display traditional music, dance, and martial arts, all while fostering a strong sense of community among residents and visitors.

Winter sports activities further encouraged outdoor engagement, making the carnival a true celebration of Kashmiri culture and seasonal vitality.

To promote physical fitness and outdoor engagement, the carnival featured various winter sports activities. From snowshoeing to sledging, participants of all ages had the opportunity to enjoy the winter landscape while embracing healthy competition.

The "Heemal Nagrai" winter carnival served as a bonding experience for families and friends, providing them an opportunity to reconnect during the winter season.

As temperatures dip, the famed Kashmiri saffron fields and apple orchards lie dormant, in seasonal rest. Local markets, on the other hand, are brimming with winter essentials like Pashmina shawls, woollen garments, and the rich aroma of traditional Kashmiri foods and the hot Kahwa.

The winter season in Jammu and Kashmir also brings with it the allure of snow sports, with places like Gulmarg becoming a hub for skiers and snowboarders. (ANI)

