Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 12 (ANI): The Indian Light Tank (ILT) has achieved a significant milestone by firing multiple rounds at varying ranges at an altitude exceeding 4,200 metres, demonstrating consistent accuracy, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

The release stated that this achievement followed Phase I trials conducted in a desert environment in September 2024. The ILT has been conceptualised, designed, and developed by the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), a Chennai-based laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in alignment with the Preliminary Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) of the Indian Army. It has been manufactured by industry partner Larsen & Toubro Precision Engineering and Systems.

The ILT is designed as a 25-tonne class armoured fighting vehicle tailored to meet the Indian Armed Forces' operational requirements for high-altitude applications. The entire process, from conceptualisation to realisation and demonstration at high altitudes, was completed within three years.

The airlift capability of the ILT was also successfully demonstrated by the Indian Air Force, showcasing its potential for rapid deployment in remote and challenging terrains inaccessible by road or rail.

Following these two phases of internal performance trials, which were actively supported by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, the ILT will undergo further trials before being offered for user evaluation.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the DRDO, the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and L&T for the successful high-altitude trials of the Light Tank. Secretary of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO also congratulated the entire Light Tank team, including industry partner L&T, for their commendable efforts. (ANI)

