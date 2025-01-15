Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 15 (ANI): The 'Dare Square' motorcycle rally, a collaborative road expedition between Indian Navy's INS Ranvijay and Bajaj Auto's flagship Pulsar range of two-wheelers, made a pit stop in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, the day of Makar Sankranti, the Eastern Command of the Indian Navy informed.

"The journey rolls on....!!!!! Ahoy *Bhubaneswar*, the City of Gods for #DareSquare Team of Ranvijay. After dropping anchor at #INSChilka and later flagged off by NOIC Odisha, the team made landfall at Bhubaneswar on 14 Jan," the Eastern Command said in a post on X.

Also Read | Meerut: KMC Hospital Accused of Secretly Removing Woman's Kidney During 2017 Surgery, Destroying Medical Records; Court Orders FIR Against 6 Doctors (Watch Video).

"'Invest to Harvest', unique are the ways to celebrate the holy Harvest Festival #DareSquare Team engaged with India's future at Sainik School, Bhubaneswar," the post read further. The update, shared on Wednesday, added, "Adventure continues tomorrow....!!"

The 'Dare Square' rally was flagged off by the Chief of Staff, Eastern Command Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena on Monday (January 13) from Visakhapatnam. The rally has been planned to traverse through the states of Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar, before culminating at Indian Army's Dogra Regimental Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Also Read | Congress Gets New Headquarters: Sonia Gandhi Inaugurates 'Indira Bhawan' at 9A, Kotla Road in Delhi; INC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Rahul Gandhi Present (Watch Videos).

The initiative is being undertaken in celebration of INS Ranvijay's 37th anniversary. It also "fosters strong affiliation with the Indian Army's Dogra Regiment, reflecting the spirit of jointmanship", an official release said.

The communique added, "The expedition also aims to act upon the Chief of the Naval Staff's message of 'Mental Health and Wellness', encouraging individuals to prioritise emotional well-being and resilience. The rally will showcase India's proud maritime heritage through awareness drives at schools and colleges, towards broadening the young minds. In addition to fostering a sense of adventure, emphasizing the values of teamwork and camaraderie, the rally reiterates the message of responsible driving with emphasis on Road Safety Awareness."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modis today dedicated three frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The commissioning of three major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realizing India's vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)