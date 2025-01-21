New Delhi (India), January 21 (ANI): Amid efforts to advance indigenous aircraft programmes, a team from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is scheduled to visit the US in the coming weeks for negotiations on the GE-414 engine deal, which the aerospace firm aims to finalise by the end of March this year.

The team visiting the facilities of the American engine manufacturer is expected to hold detailed discussions on all aspects of the programme and prepare for an early signing of the project, defence officials told ANI.

The current discussions for the GE-414 engine deal cover 99 engines, but the number could increase if the engine is also selected for the fifth-generation aircraft programme, the officials said.

The level of transfer of technology promised by GE Aerospace is very high and it will certainly help in boosting the capabilities of the country in this field, they said.

India has been facing challenges due to delays in the supply of jet engines for its LCA Mark 1A and LCA Mark 2 programmes.

While the GE-404 engine supplies for the 83 LCA Mark 1A project have been delayed due to supply chain issues faced by GE globally while the GE-414 project has not yet been signed and may delay the prestigious LCA Mark2 project which are planned to be inducted in large numbers as a 4.5 generation aircraft.

The LCA Mark 2 is expected to replace the Mirage-2000, Jaguar, and MiG-29 fighter jet fleets in the Indian Air Force.

Globally, only a few countries have the capability to manufacture jet engines, including the US, France, the UK, and Russia.

Most fighter jets worldwide are powered by American, Russian, or European engines.

India has now started working to develop an engine of its own and may be aligning with a global manufacturer soon in this regard. (ANI)

