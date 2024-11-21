Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21 (ANI): Bengaluru, renowned as a global hub of innovation, has gained further recognition through its prestigious "Bengaluru Tech Summit." Advanced and innovative initiatives showcased here should contribute to future people-centric projects, said Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, and Livelihood.

The Minister presented awards to companies and individuals recognized for their innovation during the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, as per a press release.

Speaking at the event held at Bengaluru Palace Grounds, he highlighted the summit's role in fostering innovation, resilience, and technological advancement, emphasizing that these values collectively drive progress.

"Bengaluru is a birthplace of exceptional ideas and a gateway for startups to explore unique opportunities," said Patil. He noted that multinational corporations and entrepreneurs find a platform here to turn dreams into reality. The Bengaluru Tech Summit stands as a testament to this tradition, offering a robust stage for innovation and ideas to shape the future and bring plans to fruition.

The awards presented during the summit are not just accolades but recognition of perseverance, creativity, and transformational achievements that push boundaries, Minister Patil remarked. He encouraged the honorees, expressing hope that their achievements would inspire others and that new technologies would contribute to solving real-world problems, the release said.

He further stressed the need to prioritize people while developing technology. "By leveraging collective knowledge and fostering skills to create inclusive, sustainable, and equitable solutions, our accomplishments will truly have meaning," he added.

Minister Patil concluded his speech with a call to action: "Let us showcase to the world not just 'Our Bengaluru, Our Pride,' but 'Our Bengaluru, Our Innovation, Our Excellence.' Together, let us pioneer more innovations and write a new chapter in development."

The event was graced by prominent dignitaries, including IT-BT and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Kalaburagi MP Radhakrishna Doddamani, KEONICS Chairman Sharath Bachchegowda, Principal Secretary Eekroop Kaur, and others. (ANI)

