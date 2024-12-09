Ranchi, Dec 9 (PTI) Parts of Jharkhand including state capital Ranchi have been experiencing cloudy weather with intermittent light showers since Monday morning.

The change in weather is caused by a circulation formed under the influence of a western disturbance and incursion of moisture from the Bay of Bengal, a weather official said.

The inclement weather increased the minimum temperature by 3-4 degree Celsius. Ranchi recorded the minimum temperature at 14.5 degree Celsius, 3.7 notches above the normal on Monday.

Bokaro City was the coldest in the state at 10.1 degree Celsius, while Jamshedpur recorded the minimum temperature at 15.6 degree Celsius.

Hazaribag recorded the highest 11.8 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, while Lohardaga 5.5 and Namkum in Ranchi registered 3.5mm rainfall.

The maximum temperature may drop by one to two degree Celsius due to a change in weather on Monday, he said.

"The weather is likely to be clear from Tuesday with possibility of light to moderate fog in the morning hours. The minimum temperature may decline by 4-5 degree Celsius during the next three days," said Abhishek Anand, in charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

He said that light to moderate rainfall is expected across the state on Monday, barring northwestern parts of the state.

