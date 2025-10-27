RS Pura, October 27: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday carried out a joint search operation with Jammu and Kashmir police in the RS Pura sector, recovering two packets of a heroin-like substance weighing 5.23 kilograms. According to Station House Officer Ravi Singh Parihar, officials received information regarding a suspected drone drop on Sunday night, prompting the search operation.

"We had received information from Vidhipur Jatan that there was a suspected drone dropping at night. Based on this, BSF and the police conducted a joint cordon operation. During the search at first light, two packets were recovered, and upon opening them, a heroin-like substance was found, weighing 5 kilograms and 328 grams," Parihar told ANI. J-K: Anti-narcotics Drive Launched Across South Kashmir.

Earlier on October 22, exhibiting sharp vigilance and swift response, Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled yet another cross-border smuggling attempt on Wednesday and recovered a drone carrying a weapon near the cross-border in Amritsar. According to a release from the Punjab Frontier of BSF, the troops recovered one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone carrying one Glock pistol with two magazines near the village Nesta in the Amritsar sector.

"This recovery once again reflects the unmatched alertness, professionalism, and dedication of BSF troops in preventing cross-border smuggling attempts and ensuring the security of the nation's frontiers," the release said. Meanwhile, on October 18, the BSF troops, in coordination with the Punjab Police, recovered one packet of heroin during a search operation near the village Tindiwala in Ferozepur, the forces said. Illegal Drugs Being Transported Through Courier Service Seized in Srinagar.

"Acting on specific intelligence, alert BSF troops, in coordination with Punjab Police, conducted a search operation and recovered 01 packet of heroin (Gross weight - 602 grams) from an agricultural field near village Tindiwala in Ferozepur. On the Amritsar border, based on a specific input of the BSF intelligence wing, the alert BSF troops launched an extensive search operation, culminating in the recovery of 1 large packet containing ICE drug (Gross weight - 3.675 kg) from a farmland near the village Bhaini Rajputana. The packet, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a mental ring and illuminating strips attached, indicates a drone dropping," Public Relations Officer (Punjab Frontier) said in a release.

"Yet another search operation conducted by the BSF troops led to the recovery of 01 pistol wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from a field near village Roranwala Khurd in Amritsar. These consecutive recoveries once again reflect BSF's resolute dedication towards ensuring the security and sanctity of the nation's borders," the PRO said.

