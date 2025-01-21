Srinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) A large consignment of illegal drugs allegedly being transported through a courier service in Jammu and Kashmir was seized in Srinagar city, police said on Tuesday.

In an operation against illegal drug trafficking, Srinagar Police in Karan Nagar has successfully seized a large consignment of illegal drugs being transported through a courier service, a police official said. He said the operation took place at the premises of a courier service located in the Chota Bazar locality.

Acting on a reliable information, a search was conducted at the courier office after following due legal procedures, resulting in the recovery of a substantial quantity of illegal drugs, the official said.

The seized drugs include 220 bottles of a banned drug, and 15 boxes of another banned drug, the official said.

Following the recovery, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law. Investigations are underway to trace both the forward and backward supply chain of the seized consignment, he added.

A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the accused involved in this network, police said.

