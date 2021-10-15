Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): A counter-terrorist operation in the Nar Khas forest area, Mendhar sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district is underway.

Indian Army troops along with the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in this dense forest.

According to police, vehicular traffic has been suspended on the highway between Bhimber Gali and Surankote.

On Thursday, one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and one soldier were critically injured in the counter-terrorist operation here.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

