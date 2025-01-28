Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 28 (ANI): A fire broke out in a government quarter located in the Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

Soon after receiving the information the officials of the fire department immediately reached the spot with fire tenders.

Currently, fire tenders are present at the spot and are making efforts to douse off the dire.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited. (ANI)

