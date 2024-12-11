Members of the Hindu community held a protest march in Jammu against targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh (Photo/ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 11 (ANI): Members of the Hindu community held a protest march against the 'targeted attacks' on minorities in Bangladesh in Jammu on Tuesday.

Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP, SP Vaid, also joined the protest march that was took out by Hindu community, including those from ISKCON, in Jammu today against targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI at the protest site, DGP SP Vaid stated that the attack on Hindus in the neighbouring country should be made an international issue and taken up before the United Nations.

"People have gathered here, and they want to send a message to the government of India, to PM Narendra Modi. He sent the foreign secretary to Bangladesh yesterday over this matter. This should be made an international issue and taken up before the United Nations and UNHRC," he said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir DGP suggested sending a UN peacekeeping force in case Bangladesh failed to protect the minorities.

"If Bangladesh fails to protect the lives and properties of minorities, an international peacekeeping force should be sent, and they should be protected. International sanctions should be imposed on Bangladesh,"he said.

"If needed, there should be an intervention by Indian armed forces so that minorities in Bangladesh can be protected," former DGP Vaid added.

Earlier, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi expressed his disillusionment at the ongoing atrocities on minorities, especially Hindus in Bangladesh.

On Human Rights Day, Satyarthi said that an attack on human rights is an attack on the conscience.

"I am deeply troubled by the alarming situation unfolding in Bangladesh. I have been associated with several governmental and non-governmental organisations on the issues of education and child rights in Bangladesh for more than four decades. And I've always cherished the trust and communal harmony amongst the people. Recent attacks on minorities and acts of vandalism of religious places, particularly temples, have left countless people living in fear. Their fundamental rights are under siege. If the volatile situation is not addressed with urgency, the repercussions will extend far beyond Bangladesh, threatening the stability and peace in the entire South Asian region," he said.

He also called on his fellow Nobel laureate, Chief Advisor of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, to address the situation. (ANI)

