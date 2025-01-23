Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police have tightened security along the Jammu-Srinagar highway ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

A thorough checking campaign has also been conducted to improve safety measures.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulbir Singh said, "Strict security arrangements have been made. A large number of security forces have been deployed, and CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police have jointly coordinated the security arrangements."

SSP Singh further stated, "Apart from the national highway, we have also deployed additional forces for the railways. All security forces are on high alert till January 26-27, and adequate arrangements have been made to ensure a peaceful celebration."

Similarly, in Doda, security measures have been significantly heightened ahead of the 76th Republic Day.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Doda SSP Sandeep Mehta explained, "We have implemented a three-tier security arrangement for Republic Day. Surveillance and security have been tightened, especially at locations where major functions are scheduled to take place."

Referring to the recent developments in Kishtwar, SSP Mehta remarked, "A few days back, Kishtwar police announced a reward of Rs5 lakh each for credible information on four wanted individuals from the district. These individuals are part of a group that impacts the Doda region as well. Doda Police will match this reward for informers who assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The identity of all informers will be kept confidential."

On January 18, Jammu and Kashmir Police released posters of the four active terrorists, offering a reward of Rs5 lakh for each. The suspects have been identified as Saifullah, Farman, Adil, and an unknown individual, possibly named Basha.

The district police kishtwar posted on x: "J-K police district Kishtwar release poster of 4 active terrorists with Rs 5 lakh reward each; general public urged to share information--informer's identity will be kept secret."(ANI)

