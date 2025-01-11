Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 11 (ANI): Udhampur police attached movable property worth lakhs belonging to notorious drug peddler namely Mohd. Hafiz from Poonch on Saturday.

"As a part of its relentless effort against drug peddlers and smugglers, Udhampur Police has executed an attachment operation by Tikri Police Post resulting in the seizure of a car worth Rs 20 lakhs approximately owned by a drug peddler namely Mohd Hafiz son of Mohd. Hussain resident of Jhullas, Poonch," an official statement read.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 'Sandhya Aarti' Performed at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya, Devotees Throng To Witness Chanting of Hymns and Lighting of Oil Lamps (Watch Video).

The drug peddler Mohd Hafiz is presently in Judicial custody under relevant sections of the NDPS Act of Police Station Rehambal and is also involved in multiple cases registered under the NDPS Act.

The movable property (Car) was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of the investigation by Udhampur police.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Man Involved in Murder of JMM Activist Santosh Singh Killed in Encounter With Police.

The property was, prima facie, acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances by the drug peddler.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called on all states to collaborate with the central government in the fight against the drug menace, vowing to eradicate it entirely from the nation and pledging that not a single kilogram of narcotics will either enter India or be smuggled out of the country.

Shah's appeal came while addressing a regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' in the national capital to address growing concern about drug trafficking and its impact on national security, with a special focus on eight states and Union Territories of northern India that included Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Shah said the conference for the northern states is called to take stock of the situation of drug trafficking and national security.

For the last two years, Shah said, it has been a routine that in the regional conference, "we review our fight against drugs," discussions also take place and later the Home Ministry makes a new strategy on this basis and shares it with the states. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)