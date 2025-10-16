Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], October 16 (ANI): Following the tragic bus accident in Jaisalmer that claimed at least 20 lives and left several others injured, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal held the state government responsible for the incident and demanded accountability at the highest levels.

He said, "The incident that occurred in Jaisalmer yesterday is a huge failure of the government..."

Adding further, he said, "We demand that CM Bhajanlal Sharma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah suspend at least the Principal Secretary, Transport Commissioner, and such other officials...I demand the resignation of the Minister of Transport...This is a huge negligence...I demand that all the deceased be given Rs. 1 crore for this tragedy..."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday issued strict instructions for a thorough inspection of buses in accordance with the Bus Board Regulations. Taking immediate administrative action, the state government suspended Chittorgarh DTO Surendra Singh Gehlot and Transport Office officer Chunnilal -- both of whom had inspected the ill-fated bus registered in Chittorgarh.

The accident occurred near Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer on Tuesday when a private bus en route to Jodhpur caught fire, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said in a post on X, "The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to the people affected by this tragic accident. Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected."

He further stated that the state government stands firmly with the families of the victims. "May Lord Shri Ram grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls. The state government stands with the affected families and is committed to providing them with every possible support," he added. (ANI)

