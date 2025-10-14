Patna (Bihar) [India], October 14 (ANI): Jan Suraaj released another list of 65 candidates for the upcoming Bihar elections on Monday, taking a lead over its rivals in ticket distribution.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor said the list is in accordance with the party's effort to give representation to various sections in proportion to their populaiton.

"Of the 116 names released in the list, 25 were reserved. Of the 91 seats being released for the general category, 31 are allocated to the EBC community, 21 to the OBC community, and 21 to the Muslim community," he said at a press conference.

The initial list of candidates, released on October 9, had the names of 51 candidates for the Bihar assembly election.

While the NDA has decided on seat distribution among its constituents for Bihar polls, the Mahagathbandhan is yet to do so. The Election Commission issued a notification on Monday for the second phase of the state's assembly polls. Bihar will go to the polls on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore.

The ruling NDA decided its ticket distribution on Sunday. The BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (headed by Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each. (ANI)

