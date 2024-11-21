Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Nov 21 (PTI) The bodies of three minor boys, who had drowned in the Maithon dam in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, were fished out on Thursday after a 22-hour search operation, police said.

The deceased were identified as Yuvraj Singh (16), Junaid Hussain (16) and Nayav Gaddi (15).

The Class-10 students of a private school drowned in the dam while bathing around 4 pm on Wednesday, and a search operation was launched at 6 pm, a police officer said.

Maithon police station in-charge Akristi Aman said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at Saheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital.

