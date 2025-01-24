The family treasures the car as it is linked to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. (Photo/ANI)

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Chatterjee family in Ranchi has preserved the Fiat 514, the car Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had used. An almost a century-old car was purchased by Dr Fanindra Nath Chatterjee in 1932.

Arup Chatterjee, grandson of Fanindra Nath, said that Netaji travelled by the same car from Chakradharpur to Ranchi and Ramgarh in 1940.

He further said that on March 20, 1940, Netaji travelled in the same car to address a meeting in Ramgarh.

Arup Chatterjee, told ANI, "... Dr Yadugopal Mukherjee was a very good friend of Netaji... My grandfather Dr Fanindra Nath Chatterjee was a very good friend of Dr Yadugopal Mukherjee. Dr Yadupal was a close aide of Netaji, hence my grandfather also knew him."

"In 1940, Netaji had to attend a Congress Convention in Ranchi on March 18, 19 and 20. Netaji came to Chakradharpur by train and then my grandfather and Dr Mukherjee went to receive Netaji in this car... On March 20 he went to Ramgarh to address a meeting in this car...," he added.

He said the memories linked with the Netaji are indescribable. Over the period maintenance of the car has become very challenging. Arup Chatterjee, an automobile expert, repairs and maintains the car himself.

"The proud feeling associated with Netaji can not be expressed in words... It is vintage and the value has increased a lot. The maintenance of the car has become very challenging. We maintain it in our garage...," Chatterjee added.

He also said they got a lot of offers to sell it. "But at no cast, we are going to sell it as it is part of history," he stated.

The birth anniversary of Netaji was celebrated a day earlier. (ANI)

