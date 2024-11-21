Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 21 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said on Thursday that the state registered 67.74 per cent voter turnout in the two phases of elections.

"The voter turnout in the second phase of state elections was 68.95 per cent. The strong rooms of all the assembly constituencies have been sealed. The scrutiny has been done...There has been no recommendation for repoll in any of the constituencies. Combining both phases, the voter turnout is 67.74 per cent... The final voting percentage will be declared on counting day, combining the votes of the postal ballot also," Jharkhand CEO told reporters.

Also Read | Tripura Government Signs INR 683.27 Crore Deal With Tata Technologies To Upgrade ITIs.

Jharkhand went to the polls in two phases on November 13 and 20. Results will be declared on November 23.

Exit polls have been mixed in their prediction about Jharkhand result with most stating that BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will come to power by ousting the JMM-led alliance.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor India Limited To Set Up 2 Renewable Energy Plants in Tamil Nadu With Investment of INR 38 Crore.

The BJP-led alliance include the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance includes Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

Prominent candidates in the fray included Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law Sita Soren from the JMM. Key BJP leaders in the second phase included former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto (JMM), AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)