New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday unveiled a special bodysuit designed to protect farmers from the harmful effects of exposure to pesticides.

The bodysuit, called Kisan Kavach, is manufactured using a cotton fabric with a covalent attachment of a nucleophile that offers protection against pesticide-induced toxicity, suffered after manual spraying operations on the farm, which often leads to severe health complications among farmers.

Developed by BRIC-inStem, Bengaluru, in collaboration with Sepio Health Pvt Ltd, the bodysuit is priced at Rs 4,000 and can be washed and re-used at least 150 times.

"The washable and reusable suit can last up to a year and employs advanced fabric technology to deactivate harmful pesticides upon contact, ensuring farmer safety like never before," Singh said.

This Kisan Kavach fabric can deactivate pesticides upon contact through nucleophilic mediated hydrolysis, thereby preventing pesticide-induced toxicity and lethality.

Singh also distributed the first batch of Kisan Kavach suits to farmers.

