Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], November 17 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led JMM party of 'fraud, exploitation,' and 'looting' the tribal state of Jharkhand in its five years in power.

Addressing a public rally in Bokaro's Gomia here, Union Minister Nadda said, "The Hemant Soren government has played a huge fraud with you people. His government of 5 years made Jharkhand poorer and poorer."

"No attention was paid to employment, the state was looted with both hands and 'Parivarwad', and fake politics was given importance. Hemant Soren's government divided the state with the help of appeasement," said Nadda.

The BJP chief addressed the public rally in favour of NDA in Gomia. The AJSU has fielded Lambodar Mahto against JMM's Joginder in this seat.

Speaking to the large gathering, JP Nadda said the "jan sailaab" he witnessed signals that the people of Jharkhand have made up their minds to uproot and oust the JMM-Congress-RJD government on November 20.

He added that the first phase of voting on November 13 had already sent a clear message that the people are set to elect a government led by the BJP, AJSU, and the NDA.

"The 'jansailaab' (wave of people) I am seeing is telling me that the people of Jharkhand have decided that on November 20 you will uproot the government of JMM, Congress and RJD. Even in the first phase of voting on the 13th, the people of Jharkhand had given the same message," said Nadda.

JP Nadda thanked the people for celebrating Jharkhand Diwas and Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary on November 15 and highlighted that Atal Bihari Vajpayee had played a key role in the creation of Jharkhand as a state.

Reflecting on this contribution, Nadda stated with pride that the BJP-NDA had a significant role in establishing Jharkhand.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring November 15 as Adivasi Gaurav Diwas, a day to be celebrated nationwide each year in honour of the Indigenous community.

"I also want to thank you for celebrating Jharkhand Diwas and Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary on November 15. Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji had contributed to establishing Jharkhand as a state. Today, remembering his great soul, I can say with pride that BJP-NDA has a huge contribution to creating Jharkhand. In the same way, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to celebrate November 15 as Tribal Pride Day every year across the country," said Nadda.

Nadda emphasized that the Adivasi Gaurav Diwas, celebrated on the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda, highlights the BJP government's commitment to uplifting OBCs and tribal communities.

He accused the Congress of neglecting these groups and said that it is now the NDA government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that is focused on working for their welfare and empowerment.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader and Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, JP Nadda said, "These days Rahul Gandhi is talking about OBCs, roaming around with a Constitution book, and saying that he is very concerned about OBCs. I want to ask him that when the Mandal Commission report came, why was his late grandmother sat on it and no action was taken on it."

"Rahul Gandhi should tell me why they waited for VP Singh's government to be formed at the centre and for BJP's support to be received. It was only after the BJP's support that the Mandal Commission was implemented and OBC was given reservation status. And here today you are pretending to be a champion of OBC and a champion of the backward class," Nadda said while taking a jab.

He further questioned, "Please tell me Rahul Gandhi, how many OBC members are there in the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, tell me how many OBCs were there in the National Advisory Committee during Sonia Gandhi's UPA and how many OBCs are there in the Congress working committee?"

JP Nadda proudly stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government now has 27 members from the OBC (Other Backward Classes) community, highlighting the BJP's commitment to the representation and empowerment of marginalized groups.

"I also want to say that if anyone gave constitutional status to the Backward Commission, it was none other than PM Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured the election of the country's first tribal president. The budget for tribal communities has been increased by 3 per cent, and under Prime Minister Modi's Jan-Man Yojana, significant investments of Rs 24,000 crore are being made in tribal villages for roads, schools, healthcare, and drinking water facilities," said Nadda.

He emphasized that whether it's backward classes, farmers, labourers, youth, women, or tribal communities, it is the PM Modi government that has prioritized their welfare and ensured their development.

JP Nadda claimed that the people of Jharkhand have made it clear they want the NDA in power, with a focus on the core needs of "Roti-Beti-Maati" (food, safety, and land).

He accused Hemant Soren's government of betraying the people, stating that over the past five years, the state has become increasingly impoverished.

Nadda criticized the government for neglecting employment, looting the state's resources, and prioritizing family politics over the state's welfare, which he said led to exploitation rather than progress.

The BJP chief highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, 80 crore people across the country are receiving 5 kg of wheat or rice and 1 kg of pulses free every month.

He pointed out that a significant number of beneficiaries from Jharkhand and Bokaro are also included in this program, emphasizing the government's efforts to support the poor and needy.

Nadda praised Prime Minister Modi's government for constructing 4 crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), with 18 lakh of these homes being built in Jharkhand.

He further stated that after securing a third term, PM Modi has decided to build an additional 3 crore houses, continuing the government's commitment to providing shelter to the underprivileged.

The second phase of polls in Jharkhand will be held on November 20. The first phase of voting in 43 seats concluded on November 13.The counting of votes for the Jharkhand election will be held on November 23. (ANI)

