New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to examine the 'One Nation, One Election' will seek an extension of time and has decided to hold wide consultations with stakeholders and take views of people across various sectors and sections of society.

The panel held its second meeting on Friday and Chairman PP Chaudhary stated that they had a "positive discussion" and members were asked to give suggestions about stakeholders who can present their views to the committee.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025 Stampede: Judicial Panel Begins Probe Into Incident; Inspects Site, Meets Officials (Watch Video).

He said they would write tothe Speaker to extend the time for submitting their report. Replying to queries, Chaudhary also said that the panel will take the views of students, teachers as also migrant workers.

" Had a very positive discussion, the members input we received regarding which all stakeholders need to be called, there was an indicative list, we gave it and the whole list was discussed...Next meeting hasn't been decided yet...All members have decided that we need to go to every state...we will write to the Speaker for time extension...migrant workers are also important stakeholders, they need to be heard too...all stakeholders will be heard," he told reporters.

Also Read | Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Launches Blistering Attack on BJP and AAP, Says 'No Difference Between PM Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal; Both Are Cowards, Corrupt'.

Sources said the committee has a proposed list for consultations which includes people across various sections of society.

The sources said this includes national and regional political parties, members from judiciary, former election commissioners, economists, trade bodies and industry associations, former civil servants, representatives of educational institutions, think tanks, labour unions, farmer associations, weather experts, celebrities and people from entertainment industry, people from media industry, citizen forums, representatives of PSUs, banking sector, stock exchange and vendor associations.

The constitution amendment bill on 'One Nation, One Election', which is being examined by a JPC, proposes aligning the election cycles of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The bill has been opposed by several opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK.

The government says that synchronising electoral timelines will help meet logistical challenges, reduce costs, and minimise disruptions caused by frequent elections.

The recommendations of the High-Level Committee Report on Simultaneous were accepted by the Union Cabinet on September 18, 2024. The first meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the 'One Nation One Election' bill was held on January 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)