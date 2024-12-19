New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The Joint Parliamentary Committee is set to hear the views and suggestions of key stakeholders on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on Thursday.

The committee will engage with Syed Abubakar Naqvi, the former Chairman and State Minister of the Waqf Board in Rajasthan, and Prof. Mahrukh Mirza, the former Vice Chancellor of Khwaja Chishti Moinuddin Language University, Lucknow. The meeting is scheduled to take place around noon.

The discussions are likely to focus on gathering insights and feedback from these experts as part of the ongoing process to review and amend the Waqf Act. The suggestions put forward will help shape the future of the Waqf management system in the country.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, held a meeting with members of the All India Shia Personal Law Board. The committee heard their views on the bill.

After the meeting, the Chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament, Jagdambika Pal, told ANI that the members had presented their views on the bill. "The members of the All India Shia Personal Law Board came and presented their views on this bill. Our members asked for more questions and views regarding the proposed amendments. They said they would write to us. We will also call them if needed," Pal said.

Recently, the Lok Sabha approved a motion to extend the tenure of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and mandated the presentation of their report by the end of the 2025 Budget Session. On December 5, Jagdambika Pal, head of the JPC, noted that the committee had held 27 meetings in Delhi prior to the extension of its tenure. These meetings included discussions with multiple stakeholders and various ministries of the Government of India.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties. The JPC is conducting extensive consultations with government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members, and community representatives from various states and Union Territories to ensure a comprehensive overhaul of the legislation. (ANI)

