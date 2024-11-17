Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) Supreme Court Judge and National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) Executive Chairman Justice B R Gavai on Sunday elaborated on the critical role of legal services in empowering marginalized communities and ensuring social justice.

He said that Article 39A of the Constitution is of immense significance as it guarantees the right to free legal aid for the voiceless, marginalized and vulnerable sections of the society, ensuring access to justice for those who might otherwise be deprived of it.

Also Read | ICSI CSEET November 2024 Result Date: Results of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test Exam To Be Declared on November 18 at icsi.edu, Know Timing and Steps To Download.

Justice Gavai shared these views during the regional conference of the State Legal Services Authorities themed "Empowering the Marginalized and a Step Towards Social Justice" organised at the Chandigarh Judicial Academy here, according to an official release.

Justice Surya Kant, Judge, Supreme Court; Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Acting Chief Justice, High Court of Himachal Pradesh; and Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh also graced the occasion, the release said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Scripts History in Nigeria, Only Second Foreign Leader After Queen Elizabeth To Receive National Honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.

Justice Gavai elaborated on significant initiatives, including NALSA's Standard Operating Procedures for legal aid clinics in prisons, which ensure that prisoners are aware of and exercise their legal rights.

He also discussed innovative programmes such as the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System and campaigns targeting juvenile justice and rehabilitation.

He urged for collective efforts to strengthen legal aid mechanisms and uphold the dignity, equality, and rights of all citizens, particularly those most vulnerable.

During the regional conference, the "Scheme of Victim Care and Support System" was launched, underscoring a significant step in providing holistic care to victims of crime.

Additionally, a dedicated video focused on drug awareness was unveiled to highlight the importance of addressing substance abuse issues.

An innovative app was also introduced, aimed at streamlining access to legal services and resources, ensuring greater reach and efficiency in delivering justice and support to those in need.

During the conference, Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Sheel Nagu, expressed a warm greeting to the assembled dignitaries, highlighting the pivotal role of the Legal Services Authorities across Punjab, Haryana, and Union Territory Chandigarh in making justice accessible for all, particularly the marginalized.

His address stressed the significant progress made in extending the reach of justice through robust legal aid mechanisms and the introduction of technological innovations like QR codes for legal payments, enhancing efficiency and accessibility in legal processes.

Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Tarlok Singh Chauhan, elaborated on the multifaceted legal initiatives underway in Himachal Pradesh.

Justice Surya Kant asserted the importance of empowering children, describing them as one of the most vulnerable groups in Indian society.

Drawing on alarming statistics about child rights violations, malnourishment and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, he urged a collective focus on ensuring their safety, education, and holistic development.

He also touched upon critical issues like child labour, children awaiting adoption and the unique challenges faced by children of migrant workers, advocating for systemic reforms to protect their rights.

Justice Tashi Rabstan discussed the initiatives like Lok Adalats, legal literacy drives and community outreach programmes that aim to bring justice to the most remote areas, underscoring the commitment to uphold the right to life and personal liberty as enshrined in the Constitution.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)