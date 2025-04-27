Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): While the nation still mourns and calls for outrage echo across the country over the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the family of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the victims of the attack, requested the government to grant him the status of a martyr.

Recalling the horrific attack, Dwivedi's wife Eshanaay expressed her grief and concern, stating that the victims' families are forgotten and thus requesting martyr status.

"People forget the victims' families, such as those in the Pulwama attack, the 26/11 attacks... We don't want Shubham to be forgotten, and therefore, I request the government to grant him the status of a martyr," she said.

She further mentioned that Shubham was the first to be shot, and his face was disfigured, preventing the family from seeing his face for the final time.

Shubham's uncle echoed the same sentiment, stating, "There is anger along with grief in our hearts... We demand from the government that they grant him the status of a martyr... We want the future generations to remember his sacrifice... If the Prime Minister or Chief Minister meet us, we will keep this demand in front of them."

Shubham Dwivedi, a newlywed who had gone to Kashmir with his wife for a short vacation, was among the civilians killed in the attack. Shubham was married on February 12, 2025.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deep condolences over the death of Shubham Dwivedi from Kanpur, who lost his life in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir

In a post on his official X account, CM Yogi termed the incident "extremely sad" and condemned the "cowardly" attack.

The terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. The government has said that terrorists responsible for a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and conspirators will face severe punishment. (ANI)

