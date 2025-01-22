Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has condoled the deaths of 14 people in the two separate road accidents that took place in Uttara Kannada and Raichur districts of the State on Wednesday morning.

"It was heartbreaking to hear the news that a total of 14 people died in two separate accidents in Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district and Sindhanur in Raichur district," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025 Will Balance Fiscal Consolidation and Growth; Capital Expenditure Likely to Rise to Rs11-11.5 Lakh Crore: Report.

The chief minister said that the victims' families would be provided appropriate compensation by the government.

"I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace. My condolences to the grieving people who lost their loved ones in these tragic events. The families of the deceased will be provided appropriate compensation by the government," the chief minister said.

Also Read | 'Virginity Test' Conducted on Woman Before Her Wedding Night in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Court Orders FIR Against In-Laws.

Ten people were killed and 15 injured after a truck carrying them overturned Yellapur in Uttara Kannada this morning, said the police.

The victims were travelling to Kumta market from Savanur to sell vegetables.

In anothe incident, four people died and 10 others were injured after a vehicle overturned at Sindhanur in Karnataka's Raichur district this morning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)