Udupi (Karnataka) [India], January 30 (ANI): A blaze broke out at a cushion shop in Karkala on Thursday, destroying cushions worth Rs 20 lakh. The fire was brought under control by the Udupi Fire Department.

Fire department officials said, "The fire was caused by cushion equipment in the store, leading to significant damage. Cushions valued at Rs 20 lakh were destroyed in the incident."

Also Read | Manoj Kumar Ram Attacked: Bihar Congress MP Injured After Unidentified Men Attack Him Over Land Dispute in Kaimur District (Watch Video).

The fire tender reached the spot, according to the Udupi Fire Department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)