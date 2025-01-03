Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): As a special NIA court on Friday convicted 28 accused for the Kasganj violence. The family of deceased, Chandan Gupta, demanded that the main culprit be given the death penalty.

Chandan Gupta died of a bullet injury in the clashes that broke out during a "Tiranga bike rally" in Kasganj on Republic Day in 2018.

After the incident in 2018, more than 30 people were sent to jail on charges of murder and 51 others were detained by police, in connection with the violence that erupted in the vicinity.

The brother of Chandan Gupta, Vivek Gupta thanked the lawyers who helped them during the case, and mentioned that they hope that the main accused be given the death penalty.

"My brother was murdered and the accused have been sentenced to life imprisonment and 10 years of rigorous imprisonment...I thank the lawyers. In the High Court, we will demand that the main culprit be hanged and the two who have been acquitted should also be punished," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the District Government Counsel Manoj Kumar Tripathi mentioned that they will also appeal the of two people in the case.

"All the accused have been sentenced to life imprisonment. Two people have been acquitted. We will appeal against their acquittal. Salim has been sentenced additional 7 years of rigorous imprisonment," the government counsel told ANI.

Sangeeta Gupta, the mother of the victim also welcomed the verdict but said that the demand for the denalty is still not fulfilled.

"The only thing left is that the one who fired the bullet should be given the death penalty and the ones who started the fight should also be hanged. Chandan had only gone to celebrate Bharat Mata, he was saying vande mataram. Young people have an excitement to them to celebrate republic day, as they are taught from a young age like other children," she told ANI.

She further mentioned that she would like to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath again and requested that he listen to her pain.

She added, "I request that the CM meet me, understand my pain and my son's pain. I hope he comes here to unveil the statue which has been closed off too."

The father of the victim thanked the judiciary for the verdict, welcoming the rigorous imprisonment of all the accused.

"We are satisfied with whatever justice has been given and we thank the judiciary and whatever has happened with the case is good. I also thank the judges, lawyers and anyone else who stood with us shoulder to shoulder," said Sushil Gupta, the father of the deceased. (ANI)

