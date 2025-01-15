New Delhi (India), January 15 (ANI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched the registration portal for the third edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 3.0), which will take place from February 15 to 24, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The event celebrates the ancient ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi with the theme Maharishi Agasthyar, honoring the sage's contributions to Tamil culture and India's shared heritage.

Highlighting the event, Pradhan said, "Kashi Tamil Sangamam is a celebration of the timeless bonds between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. It strengthens the civilisational links and furthers the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Maharishi Agasthyar's legacy is deeply woven into India's cultural and spiritual fabric. His intellectual brilliance forms the bedrock of Tamil language and literature, as well as our shared values, knowledge traditions, and heritage."

The duration of the tour will be 8 Days (4 for travel, 4 at site). The first group will leave Tamil Nadu on February 13 and the last group will return to Tamil Nadu on February 26.

The objective of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam is to rediscover, reaffirm, and celebrate the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi--two of the country's most important and ancient seats of learning.

For the first time, participants will experience the Mahakumbh and visit the newly inaugurated Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "This year, KTS holds special significance as it coincides with the Mahakumbh and is the first Sangamam after the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya," Pradhan said.

This year, the government has decided to bring around 1000 delegates from Tamil Nadu under five categories/groups: (i) Students, Teachers, and Writers; (ii) Farmers and Artisans (Vishwakarma Categories); (iii) Professionals and Small Entrepreneurs; (iv) Women (SHG, Mudra Loan beneficiaries, DBHPS Pracharaks); and (v) Start-up, Innovation, Edu-Tech, Research.

This year, an additional group of around 200 students of Tamil origin studying in various CUs will be a part of this event to enliven the bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. Participation of youth in all categories will be encouraged this year.

KTS 3.0 follows the success of previous editions. The first edition of KTS in 2022 lasted a month and saw overwhelming participation, while the second edition of KTS in 2023, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, introduced real-time app-based Tamil translations for delegates.

Both editions attracted nearly 4,000 participants from Tamil Nadu and emphasized cultural exchange and learning.

Organized by the Ministry of Education with IIT Madras and BHU as implementing agencies, KTS 3.0 will feature exhibitions, seminars, workshops, and cultural performances. Registrations via kashitamil.iitm.ac.in are open until February 1, 2025. (ANI)

