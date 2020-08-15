Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the residence of Erva Balaraju Nagaraju, Tehsildar of Keesara in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and recovered over Rs 1 crore in cash.

ACB officials laid a trap here on Friday night and caught Nagaraju red-handed while taking bribe. The bribe was mostly in Rs 500 denomination notes.

Also Read | Attari-Wagah Border Beating Retreat Ceremony Live Streaming on Independence Day 2020: Watch Live Telecast Of The Ceremony Online.

The amount was said to be given to Nagaraju, Keesara's Tehsildar for allegedly doing an official favour in connection with an issue related to 28 acres of land in Rampally Dayara with Ch. Srinath, a realtor of Satya Developers and another realtor K Anji Reddy.

Apart from Nagaraju's residence, the ACB officials searched his office premises too. (ANI)

Also Read | Gujarat Rains | Bus Being Pulled by Locals Using Ropes After it Got Stuck On Waterlogged Road in Dwarka: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 15, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)