New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday alleged that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of poisoning Yamuna as he sensed his party's imminent defeat in the assembly polls because he allowed the river to get polluted and forced people of Delhi to drink its water.

Addressing a public meeting in Rohini Assembly constituency, Shah alleged corruption in use of money meant for cleaning Yamuna river during the AAP's rule, as he exhorted people to dislodge the Kejriwal-led party from power in Delhi.

"Kejriwal is making (such) excuses because he gave away the money meant for cleaning Yamuna to AAP's corruption," Shah charged, adding, "Kejriwal is resorting to such petty politics sensing his (party's) defeat in the election."

Shah alleged that it's the AAP government under Kejriwal's leadership which allowed Yamuna to get polluted and forced people of Delhi to drink its water.

"February 5 is an opportunity for the people of Delhi to oust 'AAP-da,' and give mandate to the BJP … The BJP will make Delhi number one capital," he told the gathering.

