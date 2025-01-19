New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Reacting to the Saif Ali Khan attack case, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Sunday lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and said that the BJP has been saying from the first day that the Bangladeshi Rohingyas are a threat to the security of Delhi as well as the entire country. He further stated that Kejriwal must now be held accountable for why he works to save Bangladeshis.

"We have been saying from the first day that Bangladeshi Rohingyas are a threat to the security of Delhi and the country...Arvind Kejriwal should tell why he works to save Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. You should now answer why Arvind Kejriwal works to nurture criminals who are a threat to the country's security," said Sachdeva.

Also Read | 'Baseless': Motilal Oswal Responds to Rumours, Denies Accusations Circulating on Social Media.

The Mumbai Police on Sunday morning confirmed that the person arrested for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan is an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh. The accused, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the residence of the renowned actor with the intent to commit theft.

As per the police statement, various investigation teams were formed to investigate the crime, and a case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal 'Attack': BJP Says 'Sympathy Stunt', Congress Claims 'Distraction' From Main Issues Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Videos).

Further, according to the police, the accused was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. It was revealed that the accused is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.

The attack was reported by Aleyamma Philip, a 56-year-old staff nurse. The incident occurred around 2:00 AM on January 16, during which Saif Ali Khan was attacked and sustained serious injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

During a press conference earlier today, the Mumbai Police stated that there was preliminary evidence suggesting the accused is a Bangladeshi national. "He does not have valid Indian documents. Some items seized indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national," said Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 9.

This development comes after Khan was stabbed multiple times in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Thursday.

The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he received treatment for serious injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

According to the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan is recovering well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful. While the actor is now "out of danger," medical staff are closely monitoring his condition. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)