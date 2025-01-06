New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi president Virendraa Sachdeva hit out at Aam Aadmi Party national convenor for 'spreading false information,' on alleged raids on Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and party leader Manish Sisodia.

Sachdeva also exuded confidence in BJP winning the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Criticising Kejriwal, Sachdeva said, "Today again he (Arvind Kejriwal) spread false information about raids on Delhi CM Atishi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia's residence...Arvind Kejriwal has done a lot of corruption...He is trying to save his government by spreading lies."

The BJP leader's remarks come amidst Kejriwal claiming in a post on X that CBI raids will be taking place in a few days on the residence of Manish Sisodia and CM Atishi.

"I had said a few days ago that Delhi CM Atishi ji will be arrested and some AAP leaders will be raided. According to reliable sources, there will be a CBI raid at Manish Sisodia's house in the next few days. BJP is losing the Delhi elections. These arrests and raids are the result of their frustration," read the post by the AAP convener.

Criticising Kejriwal further, Sachdeva said that the AAP leader will 'pay the price' for the sins he had committed.

"Arvind Kejriwal will have to pay the price for all the sins he has committed in Delhi," he added.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections in February 2025, the battle between the Congress, AAP, and BJP has become intense, with these three parties levelling allegations against each other.

Earlier, CM Atishi accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate voter data in the New Delhi Assembly by deleting and wrongly adding thousands of voters through fraudulent applications.

"BJP is snatching the right to vote from the citizens. They are doing a huge election scam in the New Delhi Assembly. BJP is attempting to manipulate voter data by deleting and adding thousands of votes incorrectly," she said.

