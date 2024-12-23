Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the 'Sagar Gaurav Diwas' programme alongside Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday in Sagar district.

On the occasion, he performed the Bhoomi Pujan and inaugurated development projects worth Rs642 crore, including the renovation and redevelopment of Lakha Banjara Lake, the installation of a statue of Lakha Banjara, the Smart City Governance/Municipal Corporation Office, and two zonal centres.

Additionally, CM Yadav transferred over Rs26 crore to the accounts of more than 24 lakh Ladli Behnas under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Addressing the event, CM Yadav said, "A Cancer Hospital and a Law Faculty will be established at Rani Avantibai University in Sagar. On the 100th birth anniversary of former PM Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, the Ken-Betwa River Link Project will be launched, and this project will transform the future of the Bundelkhand region."

The Chief Minister further stated that Bundelkhand is known for the bravery and sacrifice of Maharaja Chhatrasal and Alha-Udal. He added, "A new chapter in the history of Bundelkhand will be written when Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation of the Ken-Betwa River Link Project, fulfilling the visionary dream of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in Khajuraho, Chhatarpur district, on December 25."

During the event, CM Yadav also announced that Gourjhamar town would be granted Municipal Council status, while Banda Bara and Narayawali in the district would be upgraded to Nagar Panchayat status.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami recalled his childhood memories in Sagar district, saying, "When I received the invitation to participate in the programme with CM Yadav, memories of my childhood spent in Sagar came flooding back. This place is not just a city for me but an inseparable part of my life. My father served in the Mahar Regiment, and during his posting here, Sagar became a significant part of our family's journey. I have an enduring connection with this land."

He further highlighted the role of double-engine governments in accelerating development across the nation.

On the occasion of Sagar Gaurav Diwas, CM Yadav honoured prominent figures from Sagar, including Uttarakhand CM Dhami, who have brought recognition to the district nationally and internationally. They were presented with a shawl, a shrifal, and a statue of Dr Harisingh Gour. (ANI)

