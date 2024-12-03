Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], December 3 (ANI): Five medical students were killed after the car they were traveling with collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Alappuzha district of Kerala.

The accident occurred at around 10 pm on Monday night.

The deceased students have been identified as Mohammed Ibrahim, hailing from Lakshadweep, Sreedeep from Palakkad, Ayush Shaji from Alappuzha, Devanand from Malappuram and Mohammed Jabbar from Kannur.

All of them were first year MBBS students of TD Medical College, Alappuzha.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

