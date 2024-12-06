Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6 (PTI) The Congress on Friday announced a massive protest against Kerala's Left government's decision to "sharply increase" electricity tariffs in the state.

Announcing the protest, KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran described the decision to hike electricity rates as "extremely unfair and condemnable."

The KPCC said that District Congress Committees will organise a flaming torch rally across the state on the evening of Saturday. Sudhakaran said that this is the fifth time the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has raised the rates, and it is a challenge to the people. In a statement, the KPCC chief urged the government to clarify why it has cancelled long-term contracts for purchasing electricity without any planning, which led to the power tariff hike.

He noted that prices for all essential items, from salt to camphor, are currently on the rise. "An increase in electricity rates will make life even more difficult for the people. The public has been enduring hardship under the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government," Sudhakaran said and urged it to revoke the power tariff hike immediately.

The Kerala government on Friday announced a 16 paise per unit increase in electricity tariffs for the 2024-25 financial year, effective from December 5. It also stated that an additional hike of 12 paise per unit is set to follow in the 2025-26 financial year.

