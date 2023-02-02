Lucknow, February 2: Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of jail on Thursday, a day after the sureties required for his bail was submitted in court.

Kappan has been released from jail, a senior official said here. Siddique Kappan Case: Kerala Journalist To Remain in UP Jail Despite Supreme Court Granting Him Bail; Here’s Why.

Siddique Kappan Walks Out of UP Jail:

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan who was booked by the UP government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) released from jail after he was granted bail. pic.twitter.com/iW02VwqprG — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

Visuals of Kerala based journalist Siddique Kappan coming out of Lucknow jail earlier in the morning today. He was behind bars for more than two years. pic.twitter.com/23WCkue6bm — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 2, 2023

Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman died allegedly after being raped.

