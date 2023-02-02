Lucknow, February 2: Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of jail on Thursday, a day after the sureties required for his bail was submitted in court.

Kappan has been released from jail, a senior official said here. Siddique Kappan Case: Kerala Journalist To Remain in UP Jail Despite Supreme Court Granting Him Bail; Here’s Why.

Siddique Kappan Walks Out of UP Jail:

Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman died allegedly after being raped.

