Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 22 (ANI): In a first, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced that the state government was set to establish and construct state-of-the-art workplaces in smaller towns. He said that the construction of first centre would begin tomorrow in Kottarakkara.

CM Vijayan called the initiative "Work Near Home" and said that its was an attempt to "revolutionise" remote work opportunities. He expressed that this vision highlights Kerala's vision for sustainable and inclusive development. The initiative aims to bridge the urban-rural divide and strengthen the knowledge economy, he added.

"Kerala is set to revolutionise remote work opportunities with the 'Work Near Home' initiative, providing state-of-the-art workspaces in smaller towns. Construction of the first centre begins tomorrow in Kottarakkara, set to be completed by March 2025. This initiative underscores Kerala's vision for sustainable, inclusive development that bridges the urban-rural divide and strengthens the knowledge economy," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted on X.

Earlier, CM Vijayan on Thursday lashed out at the central government and accused it of neglecting Kerala's needs. He said that the Union government failed to provide adequate disaster relief and financial assistance.

Addressing the state's concerns, Vijayan said, "It is crucial to effectively present Kerala's needs in Parliament. Unfortunately, Kerala continues to face neglect from the Centre. The borrowing limits have been drastically cut, which is severely impacting the state's financial planning."

Referring to the devastation caused by the Mundakkai and Chooralmala disasters, he stated, "These were among the worst calamities the country has seen. Despite clearly communicating our requirements to the Centre, we have not received the special financial aid we requested. We sought Rs 1,222 crore for immediate and anticipated expenses, but there has been no favourable response. The SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) is not special aid--it is a routine allocation."

The Kerala CM also alleged delays in disaster relief from the Union Government. "While the Centre deployed forces during the disaster, there has been an unacceptable delay in providing rightful disaster relief. The disasters in Meppadi and Chooralmala should be declared as national disasters" " the Kerala CM said. (ANI)

