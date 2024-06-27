Kolkata, Jun 27 (PTI) Kolkata Metro has initiated measures to boost mobile network under Hooghly river for commuters traveling in the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade corridor of the East West Metro, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Upgrades are underway to improve phone connectivity inside the tunnels beneath the river between Howrah station and Mahakaran in the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade corridor, ensuring seamless connectivity for passengers along this route, the spokesperson said on Thursday.

"To provide uninterrupted telephone services for Metro commuters beneath Hooghly, necessary infrastructure has been installed along the 4.8 km stretch from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade. Following Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio has also installed high-capacity nodes at each station along this stretch," the spokesperson said.

This enhancement enables Metro riders to experience 5G speeds, uninterrupted voice calls, and smooth data transmission, significantly improving their commuting experience. Commuters can now stay connected and conduct professional tasks seamlessly while traveling on the Metro, he added.

Since its inauguration in mid-March, the Metro service along the Howrah Maidan to Esplanade route, which includes the country's first under river Metro railway, has grown immensely popular, accommodating thousands of passengers daily.

