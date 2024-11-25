Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) In a move to enable visitors to watch birds flying in the Alipore Zoological Garden here, the authorities on Monday inaugurated a glass-walled walkway in the aviary section.

Minister of State for Forests, Birbaha Hansda, inaugurated the new section in which birds of 14 species were also released.

Also Read | Adani Bribery Case: Congress Holds Parliamentary Strategy Group Meeting, To Press for JPC Probe Into Adani Issue.

The species included Brahmins Duck, Bar-headed goose, knob-billed duck, peacock, golden pheasant, red jungle fowl, parakeets, doves and barbets, Zoo Director Subhankar Sengupta told reporters.

In a special winter attraction, visitors will be allowed to move inside the enclosure through the walkway from now on.

Also Read | 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' Now Open in Delhi University', Says NSUI's National President Varun Choudhary on DUSU Election Result 2024.

Hansda also inaugurated an onspot online ticket booking facility through the zoo website.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)