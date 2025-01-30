Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police Prashant Kumar on Thursday reached the Maha Kumbh Mela area for a post-stampede review.

The two top IAS and IPS officers of the state landed at a helipad in Arail here before heading towards the mela area.

The chief secretary and the DGP were seen climbing atop a watchtower in the mela area as they launched a review of the situation amid millions of devotees flocking to Maha Kumbh after the stampede.

At least 30 people were killed, 60 injured and several went missing in a pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of one of the most auspicious days of Mauni Amavasya.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Wednesday directed the chief secretary and the DGP to go to Maha Kumbh for an on ground and in depth review into the tragic episode.

