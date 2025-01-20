Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) Kumbh tradition embodies the heart of Indian Sanatan culture, serving as a source of not just religious but also spiritual, cultural and intellectual enrichment, said Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday.

Addressing a lecture series at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on the theme 'India's Glorious Saga: Breaking the Chains of Self-Doubt', he said that the Kumbh platform is a medium to recognise and disseminate the unique glory of Indian civilisation to future generations.

"The Kumbh is not just a confluence of rivers but also of thoughts and cultures, representing the immense richness of India's history. Our ancient traditions and values inspire the world, making India an essential and powerful presence globally," said the Governor in a statement issued here.

He highlighted that Indian culture is rooted in the harmonious pursuit of Dharma (righteousness), Artha (economic well-being), Kama (fulfillment) and Moksha (liberation).

The Governor pointed out the unfortunate reality of self-doubt prevailing in a civilisation that once upheld the universal philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

"Colonial powers not only exploited our resources but also attempted to weaken our identity and mindset. This lingering effect of mental colonisation is visible even today in our behaviour and perspectives," he added.

He stressed that the sense of self-doubt is the biggest obstacle to progress and urged the youth to connect with the grandeur of their past to instill pride in their heritage and reignite the spirit of 'Atma-Gaurav'.

"India's future shines brightly only if we succeed in awakening self-esteem among our citizens and events like Kumbh play a vital role in this transformative journey," he said.

The lecture concluded with a call to preserve India's rich heritage and nurture the younger generation with knowledge, pride and an appreciation for their roots

