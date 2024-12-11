Leh/Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) The Union Territory of Ladakh is set to host the Khelo India Winter Games featuring ice sports like ice hockey and ice skating from January 23 next year.

“The Union Territory of Ladakh will host ice sports, including ice hockey and ice skating events from January 23 to 27, 2025,” a spokesperson said.

This marks the second consecutive year that Ladakh will host a segment of the Khelo India Winter Games.

Earlier in February, Ladakh successfully organized ice skating and ice hockey events for the first time, breaking the tradition of Jammu and Kashmir hosting all events in previous editions.

"The Khelo India Winter Games began in 2020 with nearly 1,000 athletes, including 306 women, participating in the inaugural edition," he said.

The Winter Games have since grown in popularity with over 1,350 athletes competing in 2021 and more than 1,500 in 2022.

In 2024, the Winter Games saw over 1,200 participants, including more than 700 athletes, supported by 141 staff members, 113 technical officials and over 250 volunteers, he said adding that a total of 136 medals were awarded during the event.

"For the first time, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India, managed the technical aspects of the Games alongside the National Sports Federations and the Indian Olympic Association", he said.

Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the importance of the Winter Games in preparing India's athletes for international competitions.

“The Winter Games are crucial for identifying athletes, who can represent India at the 2026 Winter Olympics. We are committed to promoting winter sports and encouraging more athletes to take up skiing and skating,” he said.

Mandaviya also highlighted the growing participation of athletes from remote Himalayan villages, calling it a positive step for development of the winter sports in the region.

